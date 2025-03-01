Cold-water swimmers in the Czech Republic set a new world record for the largest polar bear dip

Some of 2461 polar swimmers get out of the water after breaking a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers get out of the water after breaking a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
1 hour ago
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech cold-water swimmers on Saturday set a new world record for the largest polar bear dip.

A total of 2,461 participants were involved in the successful attempt on the Most lake in northwest Czech Republic.

The previous record was 1,799 swimmers who participated in the polar bear dip in Mielno, Poland, on the Baltic Sea on Feb. 15, 2015, according to Guinness World Records.

For the record to be recognized, the participants have to be wearing bathing suits, be at least waist-deep in water and stay there all together for at least one minute.

The temperature of the water during the record attempt was 3.5 degrees Celsius (38.2 degrees Fahrenheit). It has to be lower than 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Czechs are a nation of polar swimmers,” said David Vencl, the organizer of the event.

Vencl, a freediver, himself set a world record four years ago in men's swimming under ice when he swam a record distance of 80.9 meters (265 feet).

Some of 2461 polar swimmers wait in the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers prepare to get in the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers wait in the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers warm up before going to the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers get in the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

One of 2461 polar swimmers prepares to get in the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers get in the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers get in the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers wait in the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers wait in the water to set a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers get out of the water after breaking a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Some of 2461 polar swimmers get out of the water after breaking a world record for the largest polar bear dip at a lake in Most, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

