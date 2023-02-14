Coke says Q4 demand strong despite higher prices

Coke has raised prices throughout the year __ or shifted some drinks into smaller value packs __ to account for higher ingredient and freight costs. The company had locked in prices for some commodities in 2022, but is expecting its costs to rise this year.

The Atlanta company said its net income fell 16% to $2 billion for the October-December period, partly because the strong U.S. dollar impacted overseas profits. Adjusted for currency and other one-time factors, Coca-Cola earned 45 cents per share, line with analysts forecasts.