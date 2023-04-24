Coke's strong quarter fueled by higher prices, China rebound

In North America, sales were flat. Higher sales of soft drinks, juice and dairy were offset by lower sales of water, tea and coffee. Case volumes fell in Europe, where growth in some markets was offset by the suspension of business in Russia and the February earthquake in Turkey.

Operating income fell 1% as Coke invested heavily in marketing. The company announced in February that it was among the first to partner with the artificial intelligence company Open AI and the consulting firm Bain and Co. to experiment with ChatGPT and DALL-E in its marketing. Last month, Coke launched a promotion that lets customers make digital art using material from the company's archives. Coke also launched a campaign for its Smartwater brand that targeted consumers using geolocation apps.

Coke's shares rose 1% in premarket trading Monday.