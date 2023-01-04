Coinbase to pay $100M in settlement with New York regulators

According to the state Department of Financial Services, Coinbase's anti-money-laundering program and its system for monitoring transactions for suspicious activity were inadequate for a company of Coinbase's size and complexity. The department said that the volume of alerts generated by Coinbase's transaction monitoring system grew so fast that reports of suspicious activity were sometimes filed months after the suspicious activity was first known to Coinbase.

“It is critical that all financial institutions safeguard their systems from bad actors, and the Department’s expectations with respect to consumer protection, cybersecurity, and anti-money laundering programs are just as stringent for cryptocurrency companies as they are for traditional financial services institutions,” Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris said in a news release. “Coinbase failed to build and maintain a functional compliance program that could keep pace with its growth."