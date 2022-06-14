Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff

The cryptocurrency trading platform said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30.

The company reported last month that active monthly users fell by 19% in the first quarter amid the decline in crypto values. Cryptocurrencies soared early in the pandemic as ultralow rates encouraged some investors to pile into the riskiest investments. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has tumbled and briefly fell below $21,000 in Asia on Tuesday, down from a peak of $68,990 late last year.