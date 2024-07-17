Cody Johnson sings anthem smoothly at All-Star Game a night after Ingris Andress' panned rendition

Johnson had already thrown out a ceremonial first pitch at Globe Life Field earlier this season before drawing the assignment for the anthem.

It ended up being under more scrutiny after the drama surrounding Andress, who said in her apology on Instagram that she planned to enter rehab. Andress sang the anthem before the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Johnson is performing at the home of the Rangers in November.

Nice Horse, the Canadian duo of Katie Rox and Brandi Sidoryk, sang the anthem for that country before Johnson's performance. The harmony-filled version went smoothly as well.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb