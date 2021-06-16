CoCo Vandeweghe advances at Birmingham grass tournament

Tomljanovic had upset top-seeded Elise Mertens in a grueling 3-hour, three-set match on Tuesday that featured three tiebreakers. She took the first set against Vandeweghe with the help of three double faults by the 29-year-old American.

Vandeweghe used her serve to take control after that, winning 12 of 14 first-service points in the second set, including five of her 10 aces in the match.