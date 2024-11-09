Coco Gauff wins WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Zheng Qinwen

Coco Gauff has won the WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the final in Riyadh
Coco Gauff of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Coco Gauff won the WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday.

The 20-year-old American came from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the final set and was two points from defeat at one stage.

Yet she took the set to a tiebreaker and won the first six points. Zheng threatened a comeback but Gauff took the victory off her third match point with a forehand winner as she came into the net.

She is the first American to win the Finals since Serena Williams in 2014, and received $4.8 million in prize money.

Gauff beat the world’s top two players — Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek — on her run to the final at the season-ending event in Riyadh.

Zheng was looking to complete a season in which she reached a grand slam final for the first time at the Australian Open and delivered China's first Olympic tennis singles gold medal.

But Gauff edged the three-hour final which included 26 break points. Gauff also won their only previous meeting, in the Rome quarterfinals on clay in May.

Gauff beat Sabalenka at age 19 in last year's U.S. Open final to win her only major in singles to date. She teamed with Katerina Siniakova to win the French Open doubles this year.

In the WTA doubles final, Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the United States 7-5, 6-3. They are the first players from Canada and New Zealand to win the doubles title.

___

Winner Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, and runner-up China's Qinwen Zheng hold their trophies after their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

China's Qinwen Zheng waves as she holds her trophy after losing against Coco Gauff of the U.S. in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

China's Qinwen Zheng reacts after winning a point against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against China's Qinwen Zheng during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, left, talks to New Zealand's Erin Routliffe during their match against Taylor Townsend of the U.S. and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the women's doubles final of the WTA finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Taylor Townsend of the U.S., left, and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic talk to each other during a changeover in their women's doubles match against New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and to Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski in the final of the WTA finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

From left, Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, Taylor Townsend of the U.S. and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic pose ahead of their women's doubles final match of the WTA finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

