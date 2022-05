Coco Gauff, now 18, returns to French Open quarterfinals

The other quarterfinal on the bottom half of the draw will be a meeting between left-handers: No. 17 Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian who reached the final at last year's U.S. Open, against 59th-ranked Martina Trevisan of Italy, who also got to the quarterfinals in Paris two years ago.

Fernandez compiled more than twice as many winners, 35, as unforced errors, 17, and broke serve a half-dozen times to beat 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on a chilly, windy day. Trevisan grabbed the last four games and eliminated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10), 7-5.

“Every time I step out on the court, I still have something to prove,” said Fernandez, who was ranked only 73rd last September when she beat four-time major champion Naomi Osaka on the way to being the runner-up to Emma Raducanu at Flushing Meadows. “I still have that mindset I’m the underdog. I’m still young.”

Gauff, of course, is even younger.

A 2021, she was the youngest French Open quarterfinalist in 15 years, but frittered away five set points in the opener of a loss to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

That stuck with her Sunday, when she was in a back-and-forth first set against Mertens that was 4-all before Gauff got going. Afterward, she praised herself for staying calm in the moment.

“That was the biggest lesson I learned last year in my quarterfinal match. I had a couple set points and I think I freaked out when some of those points didn’t go my way,” said Gauff, who delivered one around-the-net-post backhand on the run, but ultimately lost that exchange. “Today, I didn’t freak out when a couple of those important points didn’t go my way.”

Gauff burst onto the scene at Wimbledon in 2019 when she was 15 by becoming the youngest — yes, there's that word again — qualifier in tournament history, beating Venus Williams in the first round of the main draw and getting all the way to the fourth.

Other Week 2 runs at major tournaments have followed, although she's prouder of her success with schoolwork. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram of herself wearing her cap and gown and holding a diploma, the Eiffel Tower in the background.

A response from Obama, whom Gauff has met, was a nice surprise.

“I’m super thankful for that message. ... What really meant a lot: It wasn’t about the tennis, it was about my education,” Gauff said. “So I think that meant more to me.”

Caption Corey, left with cap, and Candi Gauff, right, parents of Coco Gauff of the U.S., watch her fourth round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Caption Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates winning her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Caption Italy's Martina Trevisan plays a shot against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Caption Belgium's Elise Mertens runs to play a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning against Belgium's Elise Mertens in two sets, 6-4, 6-0, during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Belgium's Elise Mertens during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Caption Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Caption Canada's Jorge Fernandez, coach and father of Leylah Fernandez, celebrates her fourth round match win against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Caption Italy's Martina Trevisan reacts after missing a shot against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)