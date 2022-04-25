Coca-Cola sales surge offsetting rising costs, Russia exit

Consumers continued to gravitate to healthier beverages, with sales of nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages up 12%. Sales of hydration, sports, coffee and tea grew 10%.

Global unit case volume increased 8%, while pricing and mix rose 7%. Coca-Cola said accelerated cost pressures and ongoing supply challenges are leading it to look for different and more affordable ways to get its products to consumers. This includes offering single-serve packages.

Coke is getting hit across the board on rising costs for everything from aluminum and sugar to transportation. The company has said the suspension of operation in Russia will trim 4 cents from per share earnings this year.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. rose slightly before the opening bell.

