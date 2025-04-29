Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, says it can manage through tariffs

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be “manageable.”
Revenue fell 2% to $11.1 billion in the January-March period, the company said Tuesday. That was in line with Wall Street’s expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Net income rose 5% to $3.3 billion for the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 73 cents per share. That beat expectations of 72 cents.
Shares rose 1.5% before the opening bell Tuesday.
In Other News
1
Can public money flow to Catholic charter school? The Supreme Court...
2
GM posts strong Q1 results, but will reassess expectations for 2025 due...
3
Trump marks his first 100 days in office with a rally in Michigan, a...
4
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will lose his own seat in...
5
’Nowhere to turn’: Small businesses dependent on imports from China are...