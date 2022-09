Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

Fire officials warned, however, that Northern California communities are still at risk for a heat wave and wildfire conditions and there is the potential for lightning Sunday in the Northern Sierra. In the foothills east of Sacramento, the Mosquito Fire spread to nearly 53 square miles (137 square kilometers) Saturday, threatening more than 5,000 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties and blanketing the region in smoke.

“We’re not seeing a corresponding drop in fire activity at this point,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Issac Sanchez said.

The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday. A flood watch remained in effect in mountainous areas previously charred by wildfires through the end of the day, and there was the potential for coastal flooding because of high surf, Dumas said.

In Southern California, officials in coastal cities posted warning signs and made sandbags available to residents fearing flooding. Minor flooding was reported in a beach parking lot and some local roads in parched desert communities around Palm Springs. In Los Angeles, about 28,000 customers were reported Saturday to have lost power, with more than half restored by the afternoon, according to the city's department of water and power.

Some mountain communities east of San Diego reported several inches of rain by early Saturday, while low-lying coastal areas saw less than an inch.

In Orange County's Huntington Beach, it was hot, muggy and drizzling Saturday as Aaron French, 30, played disc golf with friends. A midday breeze made playing more comfortable after a week of stifling heat and humidity.

“It’s been a wild, wild week of weather,” French said, while sending a disc whizzing through the unusually quiet park. “You just kind of have to accept the weather is the weather and live your life regardless of what is going on.”

September already has produced one of the hottest and longest heat waves on record for California and some other Western states. Nearly 54 million people were under heat warnings and advisories across the region this week as temperature records were shattered in many areas.

California’s state capital of Sacramento hit an all-time high Tuesday of 116 degrees (46.7 C), breaking a 97-year-old record. The state set a record for power consumption Tuesday as air conditioners whirred amid the heat and authorities nearly instituted rolling blackouts when the electrical grid capacity was at its breaking point.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

Firefighters said Saturday they have so far been unable to corral any part of the Mosquito Fire, which has burned near the town of Foresthill, home to about 1,500 people. David Hance was sleeping on the porch of his mother’s Foresthill mobile home when he woke up to a glowing red sky early Wednesday and was ordered to evacuate.

“It was actually fricking terrifying, cause they say, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s coming closer,’ ” he said. “It was like sunset in the middle of the night.”

The fire has covered a large portion of the region with smoke. California health officials urged people in affected areas to stay indoors where possible. Organizers of the Tour de Tahoe canceled the annual 72-mile (115-km) bicycle ride scheduled Sunday around Lake Tahoe because of the heavy smoke from the blaze — more than 50 miles (80 km) away. Last year’s ride was canceled because of smoke from another big fire south of Tahoe.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

____

Associated Press journalists Julie Walker in New York, John Antczak, Stefanie Dazio and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Julie Watson in San Diego, Noah Berger in Auburn, California, Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, and Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption A police officer watches as a heavy equipment reenforces sand berms as waves and high tide from a tropical storm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Combined Shape Caption A police officer watches as a heavy equipment reenforces sand berms as waves and high tide from a tropical storm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined Shape Caption People run over the sand berms to the water after a tropical storm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Combined Shape Caption People run over the sand berms to the water after a tropical storm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined Shape Caption Storm clouds move over the Los Angeles skyline, seen from Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Combined Shape Caption Storm clouds move over the Los Angeles skyline, seen from Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined Shape Caption Lynnette Rollins-Brown of Garden Valley evacuates with her beloved 7 goats and her 16 year old granddaughter near the town of Cool in Calif. on Sept. 10, 2022, California's Mosquito Fire burning near the Placer County town of Foresthill has reached 29,585 acres, meaning the blaze more than doubled in size since Thursday night. (Andri Tambunan/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Andri Tambunan Credit: Andri Tambunan Combined Shape Caption Lynnette Rollins-Brown of Garden Valley evacuates with her beloved 7 goats and her 16 year old granddaughter near the town of Cool in Calif. on Sept. 10, 2022, California's Mosquito Fire burning near the Placer County town of Foresthill has reached 29,585 acres, meaning the blaze more than doubled in size since Thursday night. (Andri Tambunan/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Andri Tambunan Credit: Andri Tambunan

Combined Shape Caption Lynnette Rollins-Brown, of Garden Valley, evacuates with her beloved 7 goats and her 16 year old granddaughter near the town of Cool, Calif. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, (Andri Tambunan/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Andri Tambunan Credit: Andri Tambunan Combined Shape Caption Lynnette Rollins-Brown, of Garden Valley, evacuates with her beloved 7 goats and her 16 year old granddaughter near the town of Cool, Calif. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, (Andri Tambunan/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Andri Tambunan Credit: Andri Tambunan

Combined Shape Caption Two people cross the road as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Combined Shape Caption Two people cross the road as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined Shape Caption Ruben Ornelas, left, unpacks plastic raincoats for the family with his wife, Stephanie, as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Combined Shape Caption Ruben Ornelas, left, unpacks plastic raincoats for the family with his wife, Stephanie, as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined Shape Caption Members of the Ornelas family put on plastic raincoats as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Combined Shape Caption Members of the Ornelas family put on plastic raincoats as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined Shape Caption Caltrans workers remove a fallen tree blocking transit on SR-79 between Paso Picacho Campground and Lake Cuyamaca on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. A surge of clouds and showers associated with Tropical Storm Kay off Mexico's Baja California peninsula knocked the edge off temperatures in Southern California at times but also were a potential problem for solar generation. The storm was downgraded from a hurricane Thursday evening. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda Combined Shape Caption Caltrans workers remove a fallen tree blocking transit on SR-79 between Paso Picacho Campground and Lake Cuyamaca on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. A surge of clouds and showers associated with Tropical Storm Kay off Mexico's Baja California peninsula knocked the edge off temperatures in Southern California at times but also were a potential problem for solar generation. The storm was downgraded from a hurricane Thursday evening. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter with the Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit drags a hose while battling the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Combined Shape Caption A firefighter with the Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit drags a hose while battling the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

Combined Shape Caption Cal Fire firefighters march along Michigan Bluff road during the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Combined Shape Caption Cal Fire firefighters march along Michigan Bluff road during the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

Combined Shape Caption A firefighting helicopter releases water while battling the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Combined Shape Caption A firefighting helicopter releases water while battling the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

Combined Shape Caption A burnt out road sign is seen near Michigan Bluff during the Mosquito Fire in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Combined Shape Caption A burnt out road sign is seen near Michigan Bluff during the Mosquito Fire in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

Combined Shape Caption A burnt out road sign is seen near Michigan Bluff during the Mosquito Fire in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Combined Shape Caption A burnt out road sign is seen near Michigan Bluff during the Mosquito Fire in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

Combined Shape Caption Vehicles destroyed by the Mosquito Fire are seen near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Combined Shape Caption Vehicles destroyed by the Mosquito Fire are seen near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

Combined Shape Caption Properties destroyed by the Mosquito Fire are seen near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Combined Shape Caption Properties destroyed by the Mosquito Fire are seen near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter with the Plumas Hotshots cuts a hand line while battling the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Combined Shape Caption A firefighter with the Plumas Hotshots cuts a hand line while battling the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

Combined Shape Caption Cal Fire firefighters march through embers along Michigan Bluff road during the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Combined Shape Caption Cal Fire firefighters march through embers along Michigan Bluff road during the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam