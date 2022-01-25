Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Capsized boat found near Florida, 39 people missing

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a good Samaritan rescued a man clinging to a boat off the coast of Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a boat reportedly capsized on its way to Florida from the Bahamas.

A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to a boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce. The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night but their boat capsized after they struggled with severe weather. He said no one was wearing life jackets.

The Coast Guard is calling it a case of human smuggling.

In Other News
1
COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US
2
Stocks end lower on Wall Street after another volatile day
3
Official: Haiti sees rise in COVID-19 cases; few vaccinated
4
Saudi restores full ties with Thailand after diamond dispute
5
Ukrainian leaders: Stay calm, Russian invasion not imminent
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top