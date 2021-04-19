Coast Guard: Search for missing crew to be suspended

Families who have been waiting for days for any news of their loved ones were already preparing for the worst earlier Monday. Arlana Saddler, the youngest sister of missing worker Gregory Walcott, told the AP earlier that she was trying to be realistic about her brother's chances of survival.

“I’m being real. This is the seventh day, and even if they made it through the boat turning over and all that, there’s no food, no water. You’re talking seven days," she said.

Many families have been questioning why the ship was out in such stormy seas. Gellert said while there were warnings of bad weather, what the boat actually encountered when it was offshore was significantly worse than expected.

“There were warnings. There were not warnings on the magnitude of which we encountered," he said. “The weather they were forecasted to encounter was well within the limits of the vessel. The weather that they encountered was well beyond the forecast, as far as we know, at this time."

Gellert said the decision on whether to go or not was entirely up to the captain, but he emphasized that the captain had the company's full support. The captain, David Ledet, 63, was among the dead

“He was one of our best captains. He was very prudent and conservative,” he said.

The Seacor Power is a lift boat. Such vessels have three legs that can be lowered to the sea floor to raise the ship off the water to serve as a temporary offshore platform. The boats are often used to help service offshore oil rigs. When they are traveling the legs stick straight up in the air.

Gellert said it appeared the legs were full retracted — meaning all the way up — at the beginning of the voyage but there are indications that the captain was trying to lower the legs when the ship capsized.

“As far as we can make out there was about five feet of leg that was retracted from the hull, which leads us to believe the captain was starting, trying to jack down,” said Gellert. He said it takes about a minute to move the legs down five feet. The ship capsized in about 50 to 55 feet of water.

Late Sunday, officials told family members that they had recovered another body — the fifth since the operation began. The coroner on Monday identified the body as that of Lawrence J. Warren, 36, of Terrytown, Louisiana. Frank Boeckl was Warren’s uncle. He choked up while lovingly talking about his nephew “Larry,” but said he was glad that he had been found and that the family's ordeal was over.

“We just feel so blessed that we are able to take him home, and we hope for the rest of the families that they are able to take their loved ones home, too,” he said. “We’re going to be able to take him home, and that’s it. I just really pray for all the other families.”

Rescue boats are seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power and two rescue boats, bottom left, are seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. Port Fourchon and Bayou Lafourche, where the ship left port, are seen above. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A rescue boat is seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Rescue boats are seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Dawn Saddler, sister of missing crewmember Gregory Walcott, talks to reporters as she leaves a briefing for family members by Coast Guard and NTSB officials in Port Fouchon, La., Friday, April 16, 2021. The Coast Guard has told families of missing workers that another body has been found from the lift boat capsized off the Louisiana coast and a coroner has confirmed that to a news outlet. Steven Walcott said families were told Friday during a meeting with the Coast Guard that the body was found about 33 miles from the overturned ship. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

People pause after leaving a briefing for family members by Coast Guard and NTSB officials in Port Fouchon, La., Friday, April 16, 2021, after a lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert