Coast Guard finds 4 more migrant bodies off Florida coast

Coast Guard Cutter Ibis' crew searching for people missing from a capsized boat off the coast of Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The Coast Guard searched through the night Wednesday for 39 people missing from a capsized boat after a solitary survivor was found clinging to the overturned hull. Crews on at least four ships and five aircraft already scanned a vast area about the size of Rhode Island on Tuesday after the man was pulled to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard said Thursday that it had found four additional bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida but that it would call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn't receive any new information.

Authorities have now found a total of five bodies, leaving 34 missing. They have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.

A man who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned 25-foot (7-meter) boat on Tuesday about 40 miles (64 kilometers) off Fort Pierce, Florida, said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Miami.

“We don’t think it is likely that anyone else has survived,” Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian told a news conference.

Authorities said the overturned boat was about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of where it capsized. No one was wearing a life jacket, the rescued man told authorities.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. One migrant was found clinging to the hull of an overturn vessel and one body was recovered off the coast of Fort Pierce, Fla. The migrants left the Bahamas on Saturday in what the Coast Guard suspects is a human smuggling operation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. One migrant was found clinging to the hull of an overturn vessel and one body was recovered off the coast of Fort Pierce, Fla. The migrants left the Bahamas on Saturday in what the Coast Guard suspects is a human smuggling operation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. One migrant was found clinging to the hull of an overturn vessel and one body was recovered off the coast of Fort Pierce, Fla. The migrants left the Bahamas on Saturday in what the Coast Guard suspects is a human smuggling operation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Crew members of the Coast Guard cutter William Flores get ready to go on patrol, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. About 40 people left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday evening in what the maritime security agency suspects was a human smuggling operation. One person was found alive off Fort Pierce and one body was recovered. The Coast Guard is searching for the 38 remaining migrants. The William Flores is not part of the operation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Crew members of the Coast Guard cutter William Flores get ready to go on patrol, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. About 40 people left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday evening in what the maritime security agency suspects was a human smuggling operation. One person was found alive off Fort Pierce and one body was recovered. The Coast Guard is searching for the 38 remaining migrants. The William Flores is not part of the operation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

