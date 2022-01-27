Coast Guard finds 4 more migrant bodies off Florida coast

Authorities have now found a total of five bodies, leaving 34 missing. They have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.

A man who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned 25-foot (7-meter) boat on Tuesday about 40 miles (64 kilometers) off Fort Pierce, Florida, said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Miami.