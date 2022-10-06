Coast Guard Academy settles suit over cadets-with-kids ban

Olson learned of his fiancee’s pregnancy in April of his junior year, and the baby was born in August 2013, according to the lawsuit. It said he was never asked about dependents until he got a duty screening application in March 2014 and disclosed the child's birth.

The couple had Olson’s parental rights terminated in hopes of enabling him to graduate, and he later went through a long administrative process to try to get his status restored, to no avail, according to his lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Connecticut, and Yale Law School’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic.

Along the way, Olson enlisted in the Coast Guard, and the couple married and had another child, the attorneys said.

The lawsuit sought his commission and back pay, since he makes less than he would as an officer. It's not immediately clear whether the settlement addressed either of those issues; an inquiry was sent to his attorneys.

“Becoming a parent shouldn’t be seen as a hardship,” Olson said in his statement. “I look forward to the day that cadets are given the same rights as the rest of the service.”

The federal law that funded and authorized the Defense Department for the 2022 fiscal year gives the military until the end of December to craft “regulations that include the option to preserve parental guardianship rights” for cadets or midshipmen who become pregnant or father children while at one of the department's service academies.

The law applies to the U.S. Military Academy, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy — but not to the Coast Guard Academy, which is run by the Department of Homeland Security.