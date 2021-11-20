Coan, No. 6 Irish dominate Yellow Jackets in 55-0 victory

Grad defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa returned Yates' fumble caused by defensive end Isaiah Foskey 70 yards in the third quarter as the Irish led 55-0 after three quarters. Notre Dame had two interception returns for touchdowns in a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin earlier this season.

Yates threw for 96 yards on 14-of-28 passing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets couldn’t get out of their own way in the first half, totaling just 117 yards as Notre Dame harassed Yates and limited freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was second nationally in all-purpose yards at 168 coming into the game, to just 40 rushing yards in the first half. He finished with 58 rushing yards and 122 all-purpose yards.

Notre Dame: The Irish couldn’t have played much better than they did in the first half, scoring on all six of their offensive possessions and adding the 43-yard interception return by Kiser, who had one of the two interception returns for touchdowns against Wisconsin. Kiser, however, left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury.

The 45 first-half points was the most by the Irish since they scored 45 points against visiting Miami (Ohio) in a 52-17 victory in 2017. The Irish defensive line had seven of its quarterback hurries by halftime.

POLLS IMPLICATIONS

Depending on the outcome of later games, Notre Dame likely solidified its No. 6 ranking in The Associated Press ranking and probably would move up a spot Tuesday in the College Football Rankings with Ohio State’s 56-7 thrashing of No. 7 Michigan State.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Host No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

Notre Dame: At Stanford on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Notre Dame's Michael Mayer (87) reacts following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Georgia Tech's Tariq Carpenter (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) runs past Georgia Tech's Miles Brooks (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) runs past Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) runs past Georgia Tech's Zamari Walton (7) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings