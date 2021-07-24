Coaching tree: Hughes' impact includes Olympic staff, others

“The championships, I’m glad I got them, don’t get me wrong,' he said. "If I had to choose a legacy, that’s the one I’d choose. I’m proud that former players in our league are part of that pool of players that have done this. There are others that have been in and out of the league. As you get older, and look over a career, those relationships are special.”

With the league in its 25th season and more former players getting into coaching, Hughes believes its a great trend for the league.

“I understand the evolution and I’m glad I’m part of it,” said Hughes, a two-time WNBA coach of the year. “There should be an opportunity for former players in this league. Sandy Brondello came to me right after playing. Vickie (Johnson) did and Noe as well.

“I enjoyed being a part of their progression to be a head coach. I’ve enjoyed it. It was something that was important to me just as much as winning basketball games.”

Hughes, who also stepped away from coaching in 2016, said he's done being a head coach in the WNBA after stops in Charlotte, Cleveland, San Antonio and Seattle. He has coached the second-most games in league history (598) and is tied for fourth in victories with 286.

“Dan has been just a huge player in the game of women’s basketball. He’s been somebody that has obviously coached and with that, you’re going to develop players, you’re going to help players develop themselves and figure out what they’re going to do post-playing," said U.S. point guard Sue Bird, who helped Hughes win titles in 2018 and 2020. “I know that’s something he takes a lot of pride in, just empowering us, allowing us to find ourselves and figure things out like I said post playing.”

Hughes said he has always had strong women in his life, starting with his mother. He's excited to share his first Olympic experience with her — albeit from afar. Hughes, who talks with her every day on the phone, said she is in hospice and can't see very well. But she will listen to the games to keep tabs on how her son and the team are doing.

“This is an escape for her mind. Half of the conversation is about the basketball team I’m associated with," Hughes said. “If I take the conversation another way she brings it back. ... This last run, she wants to hear about it.”

Hughes said his mother would like him to be more like former U.S. coach Geno Auriemma. Not because she wants to emulate his coaching style, but because of his fashion sense.

“She thought he dressed well and had the brightest white shirts and always wanted me to dress more like Geno," Hughes explained laughing. "She thought he was really sharply dressed.”

Hughes might get a pass on his attire if he can help the U.S. win its seventh consecutive gold medal.

