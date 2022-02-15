Coach turns back the clock with NYFW Fall-Winter collection

Many of the handbags were neon-hued, and the eyewear, too. Leather waistcoats, pants, and vests were tight and bold with a 1970s edginess, while the puffy shearling coats gave the impression of a soft, warm hug. Babydoll dresses with lace, crochet and brightly colored patterns sported looks from 1960s mod to 1970s bohemian. As for the grunge, there were plenty of oversized printed tees with designs by California-based graffiti artists Mint and Serf.

From The Carpenter’s version of “Superstar” during the show, the finale shifted to the eerier cover by Sonic Youth. As that song played, models skipped the traditional group walk down the runway, instead converging from both corners to the front of the “Somewhere in America” set, standing in front of the houses and props and waiting for Vevers to take his bow.

Celebrities in the house included music stars Meghan Thee Stallion and Ava Max, “Riverdale” actor Charles Melton and actor Tommy Dorfman.

