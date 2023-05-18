CNN's Amanpour criticizes network's decision to hold Trump town hall

Perhaps today's journalism leaders should learn from those in the 1950s, who refused to give Sen. Joseph McCarthy attention "unless his foul lies, his witch hunts and his rants" reached the basic level for evidence allowed in a courtroom, she said.

“Maybe less is more,” she said. “Maybe live is not always right.”

Amanpour criticized the town hall's audience, chosen by CNN because they were Republicans or independents who plan to vote in the 2024 Republican primary.

Citing the precedents of past candidate debates or forums, CNN should have insisted “that our invited guests behave themselves — no hooting, no hollering, no jeering, no cheering.”

“I can only hope that your trust in us might have been shaken but not shattered, that you believe that we can survive and rebuild that trust,” she said.

A spokesman for Licht did not immediately return messages for comment. In an internal call with CNN staff members last week, Licht noted that people in the town hall audience represented a large swath of America.

“The mistake the media made in the past is ignoring that those people exist,” he said. “Just like you cannot ignore that President Trump exists.”