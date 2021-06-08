CMT to honor Black country music pioneer Linda Martell

“No matter how good your performance was, no matter how well your record was doing, the color of the skin stopped you from working in a lot of great places," Martell said in the 2005 documentary “Waiting in the Wings."

“A lot of the shows that I did was through a lot of pain. They loved to use the N-word (and say), ‘Go back where you belong. You don’t need to sing our kind of music.' You’re trying to entertain and be called a name very, very loudly in a club or in an arena and try to get through the song without crying. You wonder how anybody can really be that cruel," she continued. “A woman of color, if you go into country music — if the record stations don’t play you, you’re not going anywhere. Brace yourself. But don’t give up."

Martell eventually left country music, though her name — and legacy — has come to light recently. Palmer, who had some success on the country charts with her 2007 debut, titled her Apple Music podcast "Color Me Country" after Martell's album, and Guyton says her recent success could not have happened if Martell hadn't open doors for Black women in country music.

Martell's granddaughter Marquia Thompson, who is a filmmaker, recently launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a documentary about the singer's life and career.