Clutch save: Dad of Nats P Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich

Ross helped dislodge the food that was trapped in the woman’s throat with three hard thrusts on her stomach and was cheered by fans sitting nearby afterward.

Police and paramedics eventually came down to check on the woman, who was able to stay for the remainder of the game. The fan was a nurse and had recently retired.

“I’ve seen a lot. In the grand scheme of things, this was low on the totem pole,” Ross said. “She was thankful, she was grateful, but she was also a little embarrrassed because she is a nurse. She’s used to giving, not receiving.”

It isn’t the first time Willie Ross has had to use his medical training at a ball park. Previously, he recognized that a woman was having a stroke at a local field in the Bay Area and alerted her family to call 911.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez did not notice what happened Saturday not far from home plate but praised Willie Ross for his actions.

“Joe should be very proud of him," Martinez said.

