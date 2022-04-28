Closing arguments to start in Blac Chyna-Kardashians trial

Ciani said she didn’t agree to it in that form.

“I emphatically insisted that the naked photo not be presented to the plaintiff,” she said.

The photo is central to another trial that will begin soon after this one concludes. Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian over it, alleging he posted it online out of retribution.

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were in the front row of the courtroom Thursday. Kim Kardashian was absent after attending most of the nine-day trial.

Alarcon began reading the jury instructions in the case late Thursday morning. Closing arguments were expected to begin, and be completed, in the afternoon.

