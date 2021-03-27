Close range: Baylor grinds to Elite 8 in 62-51 win ova 'Nova

Constantly harassing Villanova shooters who'd carved out space in the first half, Baylor held Villanova to 37.5% shooting in the second and 0 for 9 from 3. Jay Wright's team scored 10 points over the final 11 minutes. During one stretch in the decisive run, Baylor forced five straight turnovers on 'Nova possessions. Baylor had four of its five blocked shots in the second half.

The Wildcats got 16 points from Jermaine Samuels, but only three from Caleb Daniels on 1-for-11 shooting.

Villanova (18-7) came in without injured point guard Collin Gillespie and with a middling defense at best, but looked to be turning things around for a while. There were mini-victories. This marked only the second time the high-powered Baylor offense was held under 65 points this season.

But this has had the makings of being Baylor's year all season, and any residue from the pandemic-related breaks that halted the Bears' momentum after a perfect start appear to have faded.

Even without the 3s, and even with off nights from the other two of the team's high-powered guards, Baylor figured out a way to win. Jared Butler scored nine points on 1-for-9 shooting from 3, and MaCio Teague had five points and also didn't make a 3.

___

