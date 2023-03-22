Clippers' George has knee sprain, reevaluated in 2-3 weeks

"Appreciate y'all," George tweeted Wednesday.

Losing George for any length of time would be a major blow to the Clippers. He is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for a team that has championship aspirations.

Asked how the Clippers would adjust without George, Kawhi Leonard said: “Next man up. We've got a group of guys that still want to win and like to play basketball, so we'll see what happens.”

Leonard missed all of last season while recovering from a partial ACL tear in his right knee. Without him, the Clippers went 42-40 and lost in the play-in tournament.

He has been mostly healthy this season, although the team regularly gives him games off to rest as part of his load management.

The Clippers already are without reserve Norman Powell, whose shoulder injury could keep him out at least until next week.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports