Clippers trade Tucker and Bamba to the Jazz for Eubanks and Mills

The trade deadline is Thursday afternoon.

The move gets the Clippers under the luxury tax threshold and provides potential flexibility for other additions this season. Bamba appeared in 28 games this season for the Clippers, averaging 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Tucker has not played for the Clippers this season. He and the team agreed in October that he would not be around the club, which has been trying to trade the 39-year-old for some time.

Tucker joined the Clippers last season after being part of the deal that also landed James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. He's in the final year of a three-year, $33 million contract and could be a buyout candidate.

Eubanks, who turned 28 on Saturday, averaged 5.8 points for the Jazz this season. Mills — an NBA veteran who was part of San Antonio's 2014 championship team — averaged 4.4 points in 17 appearances with Utah.

