Clinton initiative's NYC return includes Andres, Queen Rania

That means luminaries — including Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, actor and water access activist Matt Damon, as well as several philanthropic leaders including Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs, Mellon Foundation CEO Elizabeth Alexander and Case Foundation co-founder Steve Case — can discuss both past successes and current needs.

Tom Watson, founder of social sector consulting firm CauseWired, said the Clinton Global Initiative’s model for attacking problems from several vantage points has been missed.

“It is a rare structure that brings together a lot of different types of organizations and people,” said Watson, who attended CGI, which launched in 2005, several times and did some consulting work for the initiative in the past, though he is not involved in this year’s event. “I know that when it went on hiatus as an annual meeting, there were nonprofits and foundations and corporate social responsibility types that definitely missed it. Nobody really filled the vacuum. From that aspect, it’s really a good thing that it is coming back.”

Watson, who also teaches nonprofit management at Columbia University, said that the current immense needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine require new approaches and collaboration.

“We need all hands on deck,” said Watson, who plans to attend this year’s event. “This allows many different kinds of players to come together.”

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.