Clint Eastwood set to direct 'Juror No. 2' for Warner Bros.

The “Unforgiven” and “Gran Torino” filmmaker is set to direct the legal drama “Juror No. 2" for his longtime studio, Warner Bros., a person close to the production who requested anonymity because she wasn't authorized to comment publicly confirmed Friday.

The film will be Eastwood's first since 2021's neo-Western “Cry Macho,” which also marked his return to the screen as an actor. With production on “Juror No. 2” to begin in June, Eastwood will be 93 when he steps on set.