Clinics in Moscow now offering Sputnik M vaccines to 12-17s

Despite the latest surge, the Russian authorities have resisted imposing any major restrictions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated to reporters on Monday that there were no discussions of a nationwide lockdown.

Such a lockdown was imposed in Russia only once, in the spring of 2020, and lasted six weeks. In October 2021, many Russians were also ordered to stay off work for a week. But generally the government has steered clear of shutting down businesses.

Earlier this month, the country's parliament indefinitely postponed introducing new restrictions for the unvaccinated, plans that proved unpopular among vaccine-hesitant Russians. Only about half of the country's 146-million population is fully vaccinated, even though Russia was among the first nations in the world to approve and roll out a domestically developed shot.

Officials in Moscow and St. Petersburg sounded the alarm last week about coronavirus infections spiking among children and teenagers. Authorities in the Russian capital said Monday they were increasing the number of hospital beds for children with COVID-19.

The governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, on Monday ordered school students from grades 7 to 11 to switch to remote learning starting from Wednesday and until Feb. 13. He also barred all minors from restaurants and cafes, shops selling nonessential goods, museums, theaters, cinemas, zoos, gyms, swimming pools and other recreational venues.

Russia's state coronavirus task force reported a total of 11.8 million confirmed cases in the pandemic and 331,349 deaths — by far the highest death toll in Europe. However, reports by Russia's state statistics service Rosstat, which uses wider criteria for counting virus-linked deaths, revealed much higher numbers.

Rosstat's latest update, released on Friday, showed that some 681,100 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and December 2021. The number of COVID-related deaths in 2021 — 517,800 — was more than three times higher than in 2020 — 163,300. The tally includes deaths in which COVID-19 wasn't considered the main cause.

Peskov on Monday called the numbers reported by Rosstat “very, very sad” and urged Russians to get vaccinated.

“It is the only thing that can help us curb the number of the deaths from the coronavirus,” Peskov said.

