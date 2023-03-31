Climate protesters who stormed British Grand Prix avoid jail

Three of the protesters were given suspended prison terms and three were ordered to complete a year of community service.

Two of the protesters given suspended sentences — Louis McKechnie, 22, and Emily Brocklebank, 24 — were convicted of gluing themselves to the frame of a 70 million pound Vincent Van Gogh painting days before the speedway protest.

The judge said the race track protest had created the risk of injury or death, though he understood they did not intend to cause harm but draw attention to climate change.

“I knew I was safe and secure where I was on the track. I understood that where I was would be perfectly fine,” McKechnie testified. “Those drivers are the best drivers in the world. They would not even have flinched at something like this.”

The anti-oil group has also splattered tomato soup on the glass covering a van Gogh painting in London's National Gallery and glued themselves to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" in the Royal Academy of Arts.

Similar protests have been staged in other European cities, with participants gluing themselves to Johannes Vermeer's "Girl With a Pearl Earring" in The Hague and throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum.

Just Stop Oil is backed by the U.S.-based Climate Emergency Fund, which supports youthful disruptive environmental protests.