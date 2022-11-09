Climate protesters target Warhol art in Australian gallery

“While Australians starve, government pays $22,000 a minute to subsidize fossil fuels,” the group wrote on Twitter.

The protest ended quickly with the women being escorted from the building before the glue had time to set.

The large artwork is called “Campbell's Soup I” and was created by Warhol in New York in 1968, according to the museum. The protesters targeted the lower set of five prints which are more easily accessible.

The gallery said in a statement that a protest had taken place following similar incidents elsewhere in Australia and overseas. The gallery said it "does not wish to promote these actions and has no further comment.”

A police spokesperson said officers had responded to an incident involving two people at the gallery but at this point hadn't made any arrests.