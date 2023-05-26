Climate protesters face tear gas at oil major TotalEnergies shareholder meeting in Paris

Dozens of activists also forced the delay of the start of the meeting by chanting “Shut down Shell,” while others shouted, held signs and linked arms outside as security tried to remove them.

The tactics come as demonstrators contest the burning of coal, oil, natural gas and biomass blamed for air pollution that researchers say kills 1.2 million people worldwide per year and is driving the climate crisis, causing deadly weather extremes, hunger, heat deaths, migration and environmental destruction.

The United Nations chief has pleaded for an end to new fossil fuel exploration and for rich countries to quit coal, oil and gas by 2040.

Citing the protests, TotalEnergies had told shareholders beforehand that they could vote remotely.

Protesters came hours before the meeting, as dawn was breaking, to try to stop it from going ahead. The standoff with police evolved from there.

“We have no choice but to be here every single time they are here,” demonstrator Camille Etienne said.

