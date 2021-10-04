Climate protesters block 4 roads in London; 38 arrested

Footage across social media shows motorists venting their frustration at the protesters for blocking their way to work or even to hospitals. Monday's protests took place at a time when many Londoners were struggling to fill up their cars at the pump because of a shortage of truck delivery drivers.

Insulate Britain has for weeks been blocking roads in and around the capital to pressure the Conservative government to insulate “all of Britain’s 29 million leaky homes by 2030, and all social housing by 2025,” a policy that it says will pay dividends in the urgent battle against climate change.

The government took out a fresh injunction last week banning protesters from Insulate Britain from obstructing traffic and access to motorways and major other major roads in and around London.

Anyone who breaks the injunction faces imprisonment or an unlimited fine, and activists found in contempt of court may also be forced to repay the costs of their case.