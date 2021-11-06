Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

Saturday’s march is drawing a range of participants and ages, after tens of thousands of young people in the Fridays for Future movement protested Friday outside the conference’s steel fences and turnstiles.

Speaking at the Fridays for Future rally, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 18, branded the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow so far “a failure,” accusing leaders of purposefully creating loopholes in the rules and giving misleading pictures of their countries’ emissions

“World leaders are obviously scared of the truth, yet no matter how hard they try, they cannot escape it,” Thunberg said. “They cannot ignore the scientific consensus, and above all they cannot ignore us - the people, including their own children.”

Thunberg’s mix of school strikes, blunt, impatient talk about government excuses and mass demonstrations have galvanized climate protests since 2018, especially in Europe but to a lesser extent around the world.

The climate protest movement, and worsening droughts, storms and other disasters that brought home to many the accelerating damage of global warming, has kept pressure on governments for stronger and faster action to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

The Fridays For Future protest was part of a series of demonstrations being staged around the world Friday and Saturday to coincide with the Glasgow talks.

Caption Sabrina Elba, left, and her husband, actor Idris Elba both International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassadors attend a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Idris Elba, actor and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador attends a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Police officers patrol near the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Former British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant