Climate change sees IOC aim to choose hosts of 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics at same time next July

The International Olympic Committee has cited concerns over climate change for its wish to pick two Winter Olympics hosts next July

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
X

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The International Olympic Committee cited concerns over climate change on Friday for its wish to pick two Winter Olympics hosts next July — putting Salt Lake City quickly into play for the 2034 edition.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the Olympic body aims to pick hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games at its meeting on the eve of the Paris Games next year.

Sweden, Switzerland and France have been working on possible bids for the 2030 edition and Salt Lake City officials have long targeted 2034. That would avoid the United States hosting back-to-back Olympics after the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The double award proposal by the Bach-chaired IOC executive board must get approval by the full membership at their annual meeting that opens Sunday. That should be a formality.

The IOC has declining options for Winter Games hosts with Bach suggesting only 15 national Olympic committees across three continents meet the criteria: that they have at least 80% of existing venues for snow sports and a “climate-reliable” outlook to host snow events in future decades.

“We need to address very quickly this dramatic impact of climate change on winter sport,” Bach said.

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

In Other News
1
Live updates | Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
2
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible...
3
A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French...
4
Tens of thousands protest after Muslim prayers across Mideast over...
5
Russian authorities detain 3 lawyers for imprisoned opposition leader...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top