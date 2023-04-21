Climate activists stage slow march through German capital

Members of the group Last Generation have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in the past year in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change. On several occasions, they have glued themselves to the roads, enraging some motorists and prompting accusations of extremism from conservative politicians.

Friday's protest saw hundreds of activists gather at a major road in the east of Berlin, then march very slowly toward the center, singing along the way. Police tried to get protesters to move off the road but later agreed to let the march continue along a set route.