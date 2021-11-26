Climate activists block Amazon UK warehouses on Black Friday

“The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon’s exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers’ rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday," the group said.

Extinction Rebellion said it was part of a wider international effort that's also targeting Amazon fulfilment centres in the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands.

Amazon did not directly address the protests in response to a request for comment, but said the company takes its responsibilities “very seriously.”

“That includes our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement — providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store,” the company said.