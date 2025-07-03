Breaking: Clark County I-70 chase ends in arrest

Cleveland pitcher Luis Ortiz placed on non-disciplinary leave by MLB amid investigation

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz has been placed on non-disciplinary leave due to an investigation by Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis L. Ortiz throws tot he Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 21, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis L. Ortiz throws tot he Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 21, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz was placed on non-disciplinary leave on Thursday due to an investigation by Major League Baseball.

MLB said Ortiz's paid leave will be through the end of the All-Star break on July 18. MLB and the Guardians had no further comment on the investigation. Ortiz returned to Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The 26-year old Ortiz is in his first season with Cleveland after he was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh last December. The right-hander is 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 16 starts this season. The nine losses are tied for the most in the American League.

Ortiz was slated to be the starting pitcher for Thursday night's game at the Chicago Cubs. Instead, left-hander Joey Cantillo will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Cantillo is 1-0 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in 21 appearances this season.

Cleveland (40-44) has dropped a season-high six straight games and is 9-18 since May 1.

