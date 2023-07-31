X

Cleveland Guardians trade pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay Rays for prospect

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
5 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians have agreed to trade starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo on Monday.

The Guardians announced the trade on social media one day before the trade deadline.

Civale's name has been thrown around in trade speculation for weeks, which has coincided with the right-hander pitching as well as he has in several seasons. Civale posted a 1.45 ERA in six July starts.

On Sunday, Civale pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the Chicago White Sox to improve to 5-2.

The move is a bit surprising from Cleveland's standpoint since the Guardians are just one-half game out of first place in the AL Central and they have several pitchers, including ace Shane Bieber out with injuries.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing...
2
Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick injures left Achilles after missing...
3
San Francisco prosecutors lay out murder case against consultant in...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street perks higher to close out its latest...
5
$1.05 billion Mega Million jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top