Cleveland Guardians owner Lawrence Dolan dies at 94

Lawrence J
FILE - Attorney Larry Dolan answers questions at a news conference in Cleveland after Cleveland Indians owner Richard Jacobs announced an agreement to sell the team to Dolan, Nov. 4, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Attorney Larry Dolan answers questions at a news conference in Cleveland after Cleveland Indians owner Richard Jacobs announced an agreement to sell the team to Dolan, Nov. 4, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
Nation & World
20 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lawrence J. Dolan, owner of Cleveland's major league baseball team since 2000, has died at age 94.

The Cleveland Guardians put out a statement Monday saying Dolan died Sunday night of natural causes.

Dolan, a Cleveland native, purchased the team from Richard Jacobs in 2000 for $320 million. The Dolan family is the longest-tenured owners in Cleveland franchise history.

The franchise was known as the Cleveland Indians before changing its name to the Guardians after the 2021 season. Over the past 24 seasons, Cleveland has won seven American League Central Division titles, made nine postseason appearances and advanced to the 2016 World Series before losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. Cleveland also hosted the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Dolan is survived by his wife Eva, six children and 21 grandchildren.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

FILE - Cleveland Indians owner Larry Dolan, right, watches his team work out at Chain of Lakes Stadium in Winter Haven, Fla., Feb. 26, 2000. At left is General Manager John Hart. At center is Mike Brown, pitching coordinator. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Indians owner Larry Dolan answers questions about the team's 2001 season during a news conference at Jacobs Field in Cleveland, Nov. 3, 2000. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Federal workers return to offices amid threat from Elon Musk
2
An unknown illness kills over 50 people in part of Congo with hours...
3
Western leaders visit Kyiv and pledge military support against Russia...
4
The Latest: In news conference with Macron, Trump calls the Ukraine war...
5
Rain in Florida leads Tigers to cancel their first spring home game...