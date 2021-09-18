Classmate in college bribery trial: Recruit's profile bogus

The defense has said their clients never discussed paying bribes and believed their payments were legitimate donations.

Abdelaziz, of Las Vegas, is accused of paying $300,000 to get his daughter into USC.

Wilson, who heads a Massachusetts private equity firm, is charged with paying $220,000 to have his son designated as a USC water polo recruit and an additional $1 million to buy his twin daughters’ ways into Harvard and Stanford.

Though they were among dozens of prominent parents, athletic coaches and others arrested across the country when the case exploded into the headlines over two years ago, theirs is the first to go trial. Testimony in the case in Boston's federal court continues next week.