Clarke & Broadhurst tied for 9 under at Senior British Open

Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke's 69 at Gleneagles.

“I’ve gone out there and I’ve played nicely all day. I’ve given myself chance after chance. I’ve hit good putts," Clarke said. “I’ve hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last.”