Clark helps Liberty become 1st WNBA team to have $2M in 1-game ticket revenue, AP source says

“That’s incredible,” Liberty star Breanna Stewart said when she heard about the record ticket revenue. “I think the buzz and eyes that Caitlin has brought from Iowa now to the WNBA is a collective win for all. ... When I first started in the league, teams weren’t making revenue. ... It’s a long time coming. I’m happy to be at this point, but not satisfied.”

The game was sold out and tickets were hot on the secondary market. Clark's first three games with the Indiana Fever have been huge for attendance. The Connecticut Sun sold out their home opener for the first time in 20 years. More than 17,000 fans turned out for the Fever's home opener against New York on Thursday night.

Clark had one of the best games of her young pro career on Saturday, finishing with 22 points, including 15 in the first half, although the Fever lost 91-80.

She got going early against the Liberty, scoring 10 in the first quarter — more than she had in the meeting between the teams two days earlier in Indianapolis, where she just had nine. She looked more confident attacking on offense and even hit a few of her signature deep 3-pointers.

The league’s No. 1 draft pick was no stranger to playing on the biggest of stages, having brought so many new fans to the sport during her time at Iowa. She helped the Hawkeyes reach the NCAA championship game the past two seasons and routinely played in front of sellout crowds like the one in New York on Saturday.

Clark came into the game averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in her first two games.

She spent 10 minutes before the game signing autographs for dozens of fans who waited patiently for the rookie.

