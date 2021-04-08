X

Clarification: Virus Outbreak story

Nation & World | Updated 11 minutes ago
In a story published April 8, 2021, about rising coronavirus cases around the world, The Associated Press reported that Peru was among the countries, along with the U.S. and Brazil, that had reported a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000

In a story published April 8, 2021, about rising coronavirus cases around the world, The Associated Press reported that Peru was among the countries, along with the U.S. and Brazil, that had reported a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000. The story should have made clear that a Peruvian report of 4,143 deaths on Aug. 14 covered several days. The same statistic was cited in an April 7 collection of brief coronavirus stories and an April 7 story on a Brazilian protester in Berlin.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.