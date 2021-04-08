Clarification: Virus Outbreak story

In a story published April 8, 2021, about rising coronavirus cases around the world, The Associated Press reported that Peru was among the countries, along with the U.S. and Brazil, that had reported a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000. The story should have made clear that a Peruvian report of 4,143 deaths on Aug. 14 covered several days. The same statistic was cited in an April 7 collection of brief coronavirus stories and an April 7 story on a Brazilian protester in Berlin.