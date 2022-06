School police chief a no-show at Uvalde City Council meeting

As the mayor spoke in Uvalde on Tuesday, lawmakers in Washington heard testimony from the son of a woman who was killed in a recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, as lawmakers work toward a bipartisan agreement on gun safety measures. And at a White House press briefing, actor Matthew McConaughey, a Uvalde native, spoke with passion about his conversations with the families of the children who were killed and the need for more stringent gun control.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside Robb Elementary, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed, according to an official timeline. In the meantime, parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside.

Arredondo has not responded to repeated interview requests and questions from The Associated Press.

After the City Council meeting, Alfred Garza III, whose 10-year-old daughter, Amerie Jo, was among the Uvalde students killed, told reporters that he attended the meeting to see what else he could learn about what happened that day.

“I have so many questions and not every one can be answered. They’re still collecting data, they’re still collecting information on what happened,” Garza said.

He said he had been curious as to whether Arredondo would attend the meeting, and said he had “mixed feelings” about the district police chief's absence.

“He obviously didn’t show up for a reason,” Garza said, adding that he assumed Arredondo thought if he did appear he would get a lot of questions.

Garza said he doesn’t have “a lot of ill will” toward Arredondo, nor does he blame just one person for what happened, but he does think more could have been done that day.

“They did take a long time to get in there,” Garza said.

Since the shooting, there have been tensions between state and local authorities over how police handled the shooting and communicated what happened to the public.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has begun referring questions about the investigation to the Uvalde-area district attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee. She hasn't responded to repeated interview requests and questions from AP.

McLaughlin said he has asked officials for a briefing but “we're not getting it.”

He said the city's police chief was on vacation at the time of the shooting and that the acting city police commander was on the scene.

Stengle reported from Dallas.

This story was first published on June 7, 2022. It was updated on June 8, 2022, to remove reference in the 1st paragraph to the school district police chief ordering officers to confront and kill the gunman. It is not yet clear if he made that order.

Combined Shape Caption Alfred Garza III, father of school shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza, talks with the media following a special emergency city council meeting to reissue the mayor's declaration of local state of disaster due to the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Two teachers and 19 students were killed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay Combined Shape Caption Alfred Garza III, father of school shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza, talks with the media following a special emergency city council meeting to reissue the mayor's declaration of local state of disaster due to the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Two teachers and 19 students were killed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

