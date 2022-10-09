CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20

Payton Thorne was 11 of 18 for 113 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed to pull the Spartans within eight points early in the second quarter before they gave up 28 straight points in the lopsided game. Thorne, who also threw an interception, could not rely on a running game that gained just 7 yards against the Buckeyes.

SEA OF RED

Michigan State's disappointing season and the proximity to Ohio led to a lot of Buckeyes fans watching the game at Spartan Stadium.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are the first Big Ten team to score 45-plus points in five straight games since Michigan did it, closing the 1946 season and picking it up again in 1947, and it will take quite a defense to slow them down.

Michigan State: A potentially promising season is crumbling for third-year coach Mel Tucker, who does not seem to have answers to fix his team's many problems on both sides of the ball.

INJURY REPORT

Ohio State: Henderson, who was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley, initially tried to stay on the field before tapping his helmet to let coaches know he was hurt. He later jogged on the sideline and talked briefly with coach Ryan Day, who did put him back in the game with a 29-point lead midway through the third quarter. Henderson missed the previous game with an injury and his replacement, Miyan Williams, ran for five touchdowns. Williams and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not make the trip to Michigan State due to an injury.

Michigan State: Safety Jaden Mangham was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being carted off the field with an injury. Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Henderson late in the first quarter. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: A bye week comes at a good time to rest a banged-up backfield before hosting Iowa on Oct. 22 and playing the next week at No. 10 Penn State.

Michigan State: Hosts Wisconsin, another struggling team that is is led by an interim coach, in what seems like an opportunity to earn a desperately needed win.

