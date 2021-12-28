Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work longer hours

Laura Menninger, a defense lawyer, told Nathan on Monday that any suggestion that the jury stay later “is beginning to sound like urging them to hurry up.”

“We would object to trying to urge them to stay later if they are not asking to do so and aren’t expressing any difficulty in proceeding with the deliberations that they are currently undertaking,” Menninger said.

Menninger noted that the jury was continuing to request transcripts of trial testimony and other materials that indicate they are working diligently.

Tuesday marked the fourth full day of deliberations as jurors decide Maxwell's fate on six charges alleging she played a crucial role in Epstein sexual abuse of teenage girls between 1994 and 2004.

Defense lawyers have said Maxwell, 60, is being used as a scapegoat by prosecutors after the U.S. government was embarrassed by Epstein's suicide at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and has remained in jail after Nathan repeatedly rejected bail attempts, including a $28.5 million package with 24-hour armed guards to ensure she did not flee.

Caption Isabel Maxwell, left, and Christine Maxwell arrive at the federal courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for sex trafficking, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Credit: Yuki Iwamura Caption Isabel Maxwell, left, and Christine Maxwell arrive at the federal courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for sex trafficking, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Credit: Yuki Iwamura Credit: Yuki Iwamura