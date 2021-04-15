Citigroup profit triples in 1Q, tops estimates; revenue down

Citi's investment banking division had a strong quarter, albeit not as strong as its competition at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Revenues across the division were up 5%, helped by a jump in revenues from its stock trading department.

Part of that revenue gain in the investment bank came from the growing interest in SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, which have become a popular way for companies to go public. Citi has underwritten several SPAC initial public offerings.

In a separate announcement, the bank said it would be slimming down its global consumer banking franchise to focus on four geographic markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London. The change does not impact the company's U.S. consumer banking operations.

Citi has historically had a large consumer banking presence outside the U.S., but it tends to dabble in markets instead of dominating in them. The scaling back is partly to give Citi leverage and focus in the markets it says it sees as best for future growth.