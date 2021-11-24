Cincinnati moves into College Football Playoff position

Michigan is fifth heading into its game against Ohio State that should produce the Big Ten's best shot to make the playoff.

Notre Dame (10-1) is sixth. The Fighting Irish's only loss is to Cincinnati.

Oklahoma State (10-1) at seventh is the highest ranked Big 12 team.

Big 12 rivals Baylor (eighth) and Oklahoma (10th) round out the top 10 with Mississippi in between.

The Sooners play at Oklahoma State on Saturday in a game that will help determine who plays in the Big 12 title game.

The final CFP rankings will be revealed Dec. 5 and the top four teams will play in the semifinals on Dec. 31 in the Orange and Cotton bowls. The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25