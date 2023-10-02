BreakingNews
Former UD administrator, 2 airmen among arrests in human trafficking sting

Cigna is paying over $172 million to settle claims over Medicare Advantage reimbursement

Health insurance provider The Cigna Group will pay more than $172 million over claims it gave the federal government inaccurate Medicare Advantage diagnoses codes in order to inflate reimbursement
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
X

Health insurance provider The Cigna Group will pay more than $172 million over claims it gave the federal government inaccurate Medicare Advantage diagnoses codes in order to inflate reimbursement.

The case centered around allegations that Cigna violated the False Claims Act by submitting and not withdrawing “inaccurate and untruthful” codes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department said in a statement Saturday that Cigna falsely certified in writing that its data was truthful.

Cigna said that the settlement with the government resolved a long-running legal case and “avoided the uncertainty and further expense” of a drawn-out legal battle.

Medicare Advantage plans are privately run versions of the federal government’s Medicare program mainly for people 65 and older.

Cigna also said it will enter a corporate-integrity agreement for five years with the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general office. That deal is designed to promote compliance with federal health program requirements.

Shares of Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Cigna climbed 86 cents to $286.93 in Monday afternoon trading. Broader indexes were mixed.

In Other News
1
A fight over precious groundwater in a rural California town is rooted...
2
The Supreme Court opens its new term with a case about prison terms for...
3
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street slips as the bond market cranks...
4
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane...
5
Montana is appealing a landmark climate change ruling that favored...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top